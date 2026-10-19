Nepal Moves to Reclaim Colombo Embassy Land Allegedly Sold Without Authorisation Three Decades Ago

The government of Nepal has launched formal efforts to reclaim a plot of land in Colombo that was allegedly sold off to private parties without proper authorisation some 32 years ago, in what is shaping up to be a significant diplomatic and legal matter between the two countries.

Land Allegedly Disposed of Without Approval

The land in question originally belonged to the Nepalese embassy in Colombo and is said to have been transferred to private individuals in an unauthorised transaction that took place over three decades ago. Kathmandu has now signalled its intention to pursue the recovery of the property through appropriate legal and diplomatic channels.

The move underscores growing concern within Nepal's government over the alleged mishandling of state assets abroad, with officials understood to be treating the matter as one of national interest given the property's status as sovereign diplomatic land.

A Long-Standing Dispute Resurfaces

While the alleged sale is said to have occurred 32 years ago, the issue has now been brought to the forefront as Nepal's authorities move to assert their ownership rights. The circumstances surrounding the original transaction — including how the land was disposed of and who authorised it — are expected to form the basis of the legal proceedings ahead.

Sri Lanka and Nepal maintain friendly bilateral relations, and it remains to be seen how the two governments will navigate the diplomatic dimensions of this dispute as proceedings unfold.

Implications for Embassy Property Management

The case has drawn attention to broader questions regarding the management and oversight of embassy-held properties by governments around the world. Embassy land typically carries a degree of legal protection under international conventions, making any unauthorised disposal a matter of serious legal consequence.

For Sri Lanka, the development touches on the integrity of property rights and the legal frameworks that govern foreign-held assets on its soil. Local legal observers are expected to watch the proceedings closely as Nepal presses its claim in the weeks and months ahead.

Further details on the legal mechanisms Nepal intends to employ, as well as any response from Sri Lankan authorities, are anticipated as the matter progresses.