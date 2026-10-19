Multi-Vehicle Crash Brings Traffic to Standstill on Kandy-Matale Road in Akurana

A serious road accident involving multiple vehicles has disrupted traffic flow along one of central Sri Lanka's busiest arterial roads, bringing the Kandy-Matale main road to a near standstill in the Akurana area.

Accident Causes Significant Congestion

The incident, which occurred in Akurana in the Kandy district, resulted in a significant obstruction along the Kandy-Matale main road, a key route connecting several major towns in the Central Province. Commuters travelling between Kandy and Matale faced lengthy delays as a result of the collision.

Details surrounding the exact number of vehicles involved and the cause of the crash are still emerging, however the scale of the accident was significant enough to bring traffic along the busy corridor to a halt.

A Route Prone to Heavy Traffic

The Kandy-Matale main road is a heavily travelled route used daily by thousands of commuters, traders, and transport operators. Any disruption along this stretch typically has a cascading effect on surrounding roads and communities, including the densely populated Akurana township.

Residents and motorists in the area are advised to exercise caution and, where possible, seek alternative routes until the road is fully cleared and normal traffic flow is restored.

Authorities have been alerted to the scene, and further details are expected to be released as the situation develops.