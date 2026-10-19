MP Harshana Rajakaruna Rejects Firearms Suspect Link, Threatens Legal Action Against Media

Opposition parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna has strongly denied any association with a person recently taken into custody in connection with an illegal firearms case, dismissing media reports that attempted to link him to the suspect.

The MP issued a firm rebuttal against what he described as baseless and misleading coverage, warning that he is prepared to pursue legal action against those responsible for publishing or broadcasting such claims.

MP Calls Reports Fabricated and Damaging

Rajakaruna insisted that the reports circulating in certain media outlets were entirely without foundation, and that any suggestion of a connection between himself and the arrested individual was a deliberate attempt to tarnish his reputation and political standing.

He emphasized that neither he nor his office has any relationship — personal, political, or otherwise — with the suspect who was apprehended by authorities in possession of firearms.

Legal Warning Issued to Media Organisations

The opposition MP made clear that he would not allow such allegations to go unchallenged, stating that his legal team is reviewing the matter and that formal action may be taken against media institutions that have carried the misleading reports.

Rajakaruna has denied any direct or indirect links to the firearms suspect

He has condemned the media coverage as irresponsible and defamatory

Legal proceedings are being considered against outlets responsible for the reports

The development adds to growing concerns over the accuracy and accountability of political reporting in Sri Lanka, with elected officials increasingly citing media misrepresentation as a threat to public trust in democratic institutions.

No further comment has been issued by the MP's office at the time of this report, though further statements are expected as the situation develops.