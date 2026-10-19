India Announces Major Price Cuts on 137 Cancer Medicines, Slashing Costs by Up to 70%

India has announced a sweeping initiative to reduce the prices of 137 cancer medicines by as much as 70%, in a landmark move expected to dramatically ease the financial burden on patients battling the disease across the region.

A Significant Step Towards Affordable Cancer Care

The decision, which covers a wide range of oncology drugs, is being hailed as one of the most significant healthcare policy interventions in recent years. The price reductions are intended to make life-saving cancer treatments more accessible to ordinary citizens who often struggle to afford the high cost of medication.

Cancer treatment has long been associated with crippling out-of-pocket expenses, pushing many patients and their families into financial hardship. The Indian government's move signals a strong commitment to addressing this growing public health crisis.

What This Means for the Region

The development carries particular relevance for Sri Lanka, given the country's close ties with India in the pharmaceutical sector. Sri Lanka imports a significant volume of medicines from India, and price reductions at the source could potentially have a positive downstream effect on drug costs locally.

137 cancer medicines are covered under the new pricing directive

Price reductions of up to 70% are expected to take effect

The move targets both common and critical oncology treatments

Growing Cancer Burden

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death across South Asia, including Sri Lanka, where the demand for affordable oncology medication continues to rise. Health advocates have long called for government intervention to bring drug prices within reach of low- and middle-income patients.

Affordable access to cancer medication is not a privilege — it is a fundamental right that every patient deserves, regardless of their economic background.

As India moves forward with implementing these reductions, regional health authorities and policymakers will be watching closely to assess the broader implications for drug affordability across South Asia.