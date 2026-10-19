Gammanpila Takes Legal Battle to Supreme Court Over Anti-Terror Bill and Monk-Related Court Order

Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila has taken his opposition to the government's proposed anti-terrorism legislation to the highest court in the land, filing a petition before the Supreme Court challenging key provisions of the Protection of Terrorism Act.

Legal Challenge Against Anti-Terror Legislation

Gammanpila, a prominent political figure and vocal critic of the current administration, has raised constitutional concerns over specific clauses within the proposed Bill, arguing that certain provisions could infringe upon the fundamental rights of citizens and religious communities in Sri Lanka.

The former minister's petition signals an escalating legal and political battle over the controversial legislation, which has already drawn sharp criticism from civil society groups, religious leaders, and opposition politicians across the country.

Challenge Extends to Court Order Involving Buddhist Monks

In addition to contesting the anti-terrorism Bill, Gammanpila's petition also challenges a court order pertaining to Buddhist monks, further broadening the scope of his legal intervention. The move is expected to resonate strongly within Sri Lanka's Buddhist community, which has historically played a significant role in shaping national politics.

The dual challenge underscores Gammanpila's positioning as a defender of both civil liberties and religious interests, ahead of what many political observers anticipate will be a period of intensified political activity in the country.

Political Context

The Protection of Terrorism Act has been a deeply contentious issue in Sri Lanka, with critics warning that its provisions could be misused to silence dissent and target minority communities, while proponents argue it is a necessary tool for maintaining national security.

Gammanpila's decision to seek Supreme Court intervention places the judiciary at the centre of the debate, and the outcome of the petition could have far-reaching implications for both the legislative process and civil liberties in Sri Lanka.

The Supreme Court is yet to announce a date for the hearing of the petition.

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