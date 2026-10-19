Former Minister GL Peiris Called to Appear Before Bribery Commission

Former Minister Professor G.L. Peiris has revealed that he has been summoned to appear before the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, adding his name to a growing list of prominent political figures facing scrutiny from the country's anti-corruption body.

Senior Politician Faces Commission Summons

Prof. Peiris, a veteran politician and legal scholar who has held several high-ranking ministerial positions over the course of his lengthy political career, confirmed that he had received the summons to present himself before the Bribery Commission. No further details regarding the specific nature of the allegations have been disclosed at this stage.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption is an independent body mandated to probe financial misconduct and corrupt practices among public officials and other individuals in Sri Lanka.

Part of Broader Anti-Corruption Drive

The summoning of Prof. Peiris reflects the Bribery Commission's increasingly active posture in recent months, as the institution has stepped up efforts to investigate alleged financial impropriety at senior levels of government and public life.

Prof. Peiris has had a distinguished and multifaceted career in Sri Lankan politics, having served in key portfolios including Foreign Affairs and Education under successive administrations. He also previously served as the chairman of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Further details regarding the date of his appearance before the Commission and the precise charges or allegations under examination are expected to emerge in the coming days.

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