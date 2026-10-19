Foreign Ministry Fires Back at UNP Over Thai Deputy PM's Visit to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected allegations made by the United National Party (UNP) regarding the recent visit of Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister to the island, dismissing the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

Ministry Stands Firm Against Opposition Claims

The Foreign Ministry issued a strong rebuttal to the UNP's claims, maintaining that the high-level diplomatic visit was conducted in full accordance with established protocol and served the best interests of Sri Lanka's foreign relations. Officials stressed that the visit represented a positive step in strengthening bilateral ties between Colombo and Bangkok.

The UNP had raised concerns over the nature and circumstances surrounding the Thai Deputy Prime Minister's visit, questioning the transparency and purpose of the engagement. However, the Foreign Ministry categorically denied any wrongdoing or irregularity in how the visit was arranged and managed.

Diplomatic Relations at the Forefront

Sri Lanka and Thailand share longstanding diplomatic and economic ties, and visits at this level are considered a routine yet important aspect of nurturing those relationships. The Ministry emphasised that opposition parties should refrain from politicising diplomatic engagements that are intended to benefit the country as a whole.

The Ministry called on all political parties to exercise responsibility when commenting on matters of foreign affairs, warning that unfounded allegations could potentially harm Sri Lanka's international standing and diplomatic credibility.

The UNP has not yet issued a formal response to the Ministry's rebuttal at the time of reporting.