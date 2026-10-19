Elina Gunawardena Makes History as First Sri Lankan to Walk the Victoria's Secret Runway

Sri Lankan fashion model Elina Gunawardena etched her name into the nation's history books on Thursday, becoming the first Sri Lankan model ever to walk the prestigious Victoria's Secret runway — a milestone that has sent waves of pride across the island nation.

A Historic Moment for Sri Lankan Fashion

Gunawardena, who goes professionally by the name Elina G, made her landmark appearance at the iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, breaking new ground for South Asian representation on one of the world's most watched fashion stages. The achievement marks a defining moment not only for the model herself but for the Sri Lankan fashion and modelling industry as a whole.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has long been regarded as one of the most coveted runways in global fashion, drawing the world's top supermodels and commanding a massive international audience. Being selected to walk its runway is considered a significant career milestone for any model anywhere in the world.

A Source of National Pride

News of Elina G's historic walk quickly spread across social media platforms, with Sri Lankans at home and abroad celebrating the achievement and hailing her as an inspiration for aspiring models across the country.

Her appearance on the Victoria's Secret runway is being widely seen as a breakthrough moment for Sri Lankan talent on the global stage, opening doors and raising the profile of the island's modelling industry in the eyes of the international fashion world.

Elina G's achievement stands as a powerful reminder of the growing presence of Sri Lankan talent in competitive global arenas, and her historic walk is expected to inspire a new generation of young Sri Lankan women who dream of making their mark in international fashion.

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