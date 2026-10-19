Colombo Port Set for Major Logistics Hub Development Through Public-Private Partnership After Chinese Firms Withdraw

Sri Lanka is moving forward with plans to develop a significant new logistics hub at the Colombo Port under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, following the departure of Chinese firms that had previously been involved in the project.

A Strategic Shift in Port Development

The decision to pursue a PPP framework marks a pivotal moment for Sri Lanka's maritime ambitions, signalling a renewed push to attract fresh investment and expertise to one of South Asia's busiest and most strategically positioned ports. Colombo Port has long been regarded as a critical transshipment hub in the Indian Ocean region, and the development of a modern logistics centre is expected to further cement that status.

The exit of Chinese companies from the initiative has opened the door for new partners to step in, with authorities now seeking stakeholders through a structured public-private arrangement designed to ensure both commercial viability and national interest are protected.

PPP Model Seen as the Way Forward

Officials have indicated that the PPP model offers a balanced approach to large-scale infrastructure development, allowing the government to retain oversight while benefiting from private sector efficiency, capital, and operational expertise. This framework is increasingly being adopted across Sri Lanka's infrastructure sector as the country works to rebuild its economy following recent financial difficulties.

The proposed logistics hub is expected to enhance cargo handling capacity, improve supply chain connectivity, and create employment opportunities for Sri Lankans working in the maritime and logistics industries.

Colombo Port's Regional Importance

Colombo Port handles a substantial volume of transshipment cargo destined for the Indian subcontinent and beyond, making it one of the most vital maritime gateways in Asia. The addition of a state-of-the-art logistics hub would strengthen the port's competitive position against regional rivals and attract greater shipping traffic to Sri Lankan waters.

The new hub is intended to modernise freight and logistics operations at Colombo Port

A PPP structure will guide investment and management of the facility

Chinese firms previously associated with the project have since withdrawn

The development is expected to boost employment and trade connectivity

As Sri Lanka continues its economic recovery and seeks to position itself as a premier maritime hub in the Indian Ocean, the Colombo Port logistics project represents one of the more consequential infrastructure undertakings currently on the table. Stakeholders and industry observers will be watching closely as the government moves to identify suitable private partners and advance the initiative through its next phases.

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