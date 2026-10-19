Ceylon Electricity Board Announces Scheduled Power Cuts for Three-Day Period

Rolling Blackouts to Affect Multiple Areas Across Sri Lanka

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has announced scheduled power interruptions across several areas of Sri Lanka spanning a three-day period covering the 19th, 20th, and 21st of this month. Residents and businesses in affected zones are being urged to prepare accordingly.

What Residents Should Know

Scheduled power cuts, commonly referred to as load shedding, are implemented by the CEB as a measure to manage electricity distribution across the national grid. These interruptions are typically rotated across different areas and time slots to minimise the burden on any single community.

Households and commercial establishments are advised to check which group or zone their area falls under in order to plan around the expected outages. Essential services such as hospitals and emergency facilities are generally exempted from scheduled interruptions.

Tips for Managing During Power Interruptions

Charge essential devices such as mobile phones and power banks in advance

Store adequate drinking water, as electric pumps may be affected

Avoid opening refrigerators and freezers unnecessarily during outages to preserve food

Small businesses should back up data and plan operations around scheduled cut times

Staying Updated

The CEB periodically updates its schedules based on grid conditions and power generation capacity. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official CEB announcements and local media for any changes to the published timetable.

Sri Lanka has faced recurring electricity supply challenges in recent years, linked to factors including hydro reservoir levels, fuel availability for thermal power plants, and growing demand. The CEB continues to manage these pressures through coordinated distribution planning.

Consumers experiencing unscheduled outages or prolonged interruptions beyond the published schedule are advised to contact the CEB's regional offices or customer service hotlines for assistance.

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