CCD Questions Senior Monk Over Alleged Assault on Ven. Kassapa Thera

The Colombo Crime Division (CCD) has recorded a statement from Venerable Ulapane Sumangala Thera as part of its ongoing investigation into the alleged assault on Venerable Kassapa Thera, police sources confirmed.

Investigators summoned the senior Buddhist monk for questioning as authorities work to establish the facts surrounding the incident, which has drawn significant public attention across the country.

The alleged assault on Venerable Kassapa Thera has sparked widespread concern among religious communities in Sri Lanka, prompting law enforcement to move swiftly in gathering testimony from key individuals believed to have knowledge of the matter.

The Colombo Crime Division, which handles high-profile and sensitive criminal investigations in the capital, is leading the inquiry. Officials have indicated that the recording of Venerable Sumangala Thera's statement marks a significant step forward in piecing together the sequence of events surrounding the alleged incident.

Further developments in the investigation are expected as the CCD continues to question relevant parties and collect evidence. Police have not yet disclosed whether any arrests are imminent in connection with the case.

Authorities have urged the public to allow the investigation to proceed without interference, assuring that the matter will be handled with the seriousness and sensitivity it warrants given the involvement of members of the Buddhist clergy.

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