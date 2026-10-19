Akurana Multi-Vehicle Crash Death Toll Climbs to Four as Lorry Driver Taken Into Custody

Authorities have arrested the driver of a cement lorry following a devastating multi-vehicle collision in the Akurana area on Monday (19), as the death toll from the tragic accident has risen to four.

The crash, which occurred earlier in the day, sent shockwaves through the community and prompted swift action from police, who moved quickly to detain the lorry driver believed to be responsible for triggering the pile-up.

Fatal Collision Rocks Akurana

The incident took place in the Akurana area and involved multiple vehicles, with the cement lorry at the centre of the collision. Emergency services rushed to the scene as the scale of the crash became apparent, with rescue personnel working to attend to the injured and retrieve those trapped in the wreckage.

As investigations progressed throughout the day, authorities confirmed that four individuals had lost their lives as a result of the collision, marking the incident as one of the more serious road tragedies in the region in recent times.

Driver Placed Under Arrest

Police confirmed that the driver of the cement lorry has been taken into custody in connection with the fatal crash. Investigations are currently underway to establish the precise sequence of events that led to the collision and to determine the full extent of legal responsibility.

Road safety advocates have once again called on authorities to intensify enforcement measures on Sri Lankan roads, particularly regarding heavy vehicles, as fatal accidents involving lorries and trucks continue to claim lives across the island.

Further details are expected to emerge as police investigations into the Akurana crash continue.

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