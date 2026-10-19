Akurana Crash Investigation: Police Probe Driver's Brake Failure Defence as New Details Emerge

Senior traffic police officials have disclosed fresh details surrounding the fatal road accident in Akurana, as investigators move to scrutinise the driver's claim that brake failure was responsible for the tragic collision.

Police Release New Findings

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) responsible for Traffic Control and Road Safety, W.P.J. Senadheera, stepped forward to provide updated information on the case, signalling that authorities are treating the investigation with the utmost seriousness.

The accident, which drew widespread public attention and sparked significant concern over road safety standards in Sri Lanka, is now the subject of a detailed police inquiry focused on establishing the precise chain of events that led to the incident.

Brake Failure Claim Under Scrutiny

Central to the investigation is the driver's assertion that a sudden brake failure left him unable to prevent the crash. Police are working to independently verify this claim through a thorough mechanical examination of the vehicle involved.

Investigators are examining the vehicle's braking system for signs of pre-existing faults or negligence.

Witness accounts are being compiled to cross-reference the driver's version of events.

Forensic and technical experts have been called upon to assist in the assessment.

Authorities have made clear that no explanation will be accepted without conclusive technical evidence to support it.

Broader Road Safety Concerns

The Akurana incident has once again brought Sri Lanka's road safety crisis into sharp focus. Accidents attributed to vehicle mechanical failures, particularly brake malfunctions, have long been a concern for traffic authorities and the travelling public alike.

DIG Senadheera's office has indicated that findings from the investigation could have wider implications for how vehicle roadworthiness checks are conducted across the country, particularly for larger commercial and passenger vehicles.

Police have urged the public to remain patient as the investigation continues, assuring that all findings will be handled transparently and that those found responsible will be held fully accountable under the law.

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