Yevan David Signs With Van Amersfoort Racing for 2027 Formula 3 Campaign

Sri Lankan motorsport talent Yevan David is set to continue his Formula 3 journey in 2027, having secured a drive with the highly regarded Van Amersfoort Racing outfit for the upcoming FIA Formula 3 Championship season.

A Second Consecutive Season on the Grid

The 19-year-old will be making his second straight appearance in the Formula 3 championship, underlining the rapid progress he has made since breaking into the junior single-seater ranks. His confirmation with Van Amersfoort Racing — widely known in European motorsport circles as VAR — represents a significant step forward in what is shaping up to be a promising international career.

David Backs the Move

The young driver expressed confidence in his decision, describing the partnership with VAR as the right move at the right moment in his development, and highlighting the team's wealth of experience and quality of leadership as key factors behind his choice.

A Team With Pedigree

Van Amersfoort Racing carries considerable weight in the world of junior motorsport, having nurtured numerous drivers through the ranks over the years. For Yevan David, aligning himself with such an established programme could prove instrumental as he works to climb further up the motorsport ladder.

Sri Lanka will be watching closely as one of its most exciting young sporting exports prepares to compete at an elite level on the international stage once again in 2027.