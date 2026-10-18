Sri Lanka Win Toss and Opt to Bowl as Pakistan Debutant Saad Baig Steps Into the Spotlight

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening match of the ODI tri-series, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament as both sides look to hit the ground running.

A Debut to Remember for Saad Baig

The match brought a landmark moment for Pakistan, with Saad Baig handed his international debut. The young player steps onto the big stage for the first time, carrying the hopes of selectors who have backed him to make an immediate impact at this level of the game.

Sri Lanka Back Their Bowlers

By electing to field first after winning the coin toss, Sri Lanka's captain signalled confidence in the bowling attack's ability to exploit early conditions and put Pakistan's batting lineup under pressure from the outset. The decision reflects a strategic approach that Sri Lankan teams have increasingly favoured in recent limited-overs cricket.

Tri-Series Sets the Tone

The tri-series opener is a significant fixture for both nations, serving as an opportunity to fine-tune combinations and build momentum ahead of upcoming international commitments. For Sri Lankan fans, the toss victory and the decision to bowl will be an encouraging sign that the team is ready to take charge from the first ball.

All eyes will be on how Pakistan's batting order responds to the challenge, and whether debutant Saad Baig gets an opportunity to make his mark with either bat or ball as the match unfolds.

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