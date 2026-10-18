Sri Lanka's Transport Minister Holds Historic Meeting With Sri Lankan-Born Norwegian Counterpart

Sri Lanka's Minister of Transport, Bimal Rathnayake, has held a significant bilateral meeting with Norway's Transport Minister Kamzy Gunaratnam — a politician of Sri Lankan origin — marking a noteworthy moment in diplomatic relations between the two nations.

A Meeting With Personal and Political Significance

The encounter between the two transport ministers carried particular symbolism, as Minister Gunaratnam's Sri Lankan heritage adds a deeply personal dimension to what is otherwise a formal intergovernmental engagement. Gunaratnam, who was born in Sri Lanka, has risen to a prominent position within the Norwegian government, making her a source of pride for many in the Sri Lankan community both at home and abroad.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The meeting provided an opportunity for both ministers to engage in discussions centred on transport-related matters, with the shared background of Minister Gunaratnam potentially lending a unique warmth and understanding to the exchange. Such high-level interactions between Sri Lankan officials and members of the Sri Lankan diaspora who hold influential positions in foreign governments are increasingly seen as valuable channels for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Norway has long maintained a relationship with Sri Lanka, and meetings of this nature are expected to further reinforce diplomatic and developmental ties between Colombo and Oslo.

Diaspora Representation on the World Stage

Minister Gunaratnam's rise within Norwegian politics stands as a testament to the growing influence of the Sri Lankan diaspora across the globe. Her position as a cabinet minister in one of Europe's most prosperous nations highlights how Sri Lankans abroad continue to make their mark in the highest levels of governance and public life.

Further details regarding the specific outcomes or agreements arising from the discussions between the two ministers have not yet been disclosed.

Related Video