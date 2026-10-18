Salman Agha's Stunning Century Seals Pakistan's Victory Over Sri Lanka

Pakistan Clinch Dominant Win as Agha Marks Return with Brilliant Hundred

Sri Lanka's hopes of a competitive result were dashed as Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha delivered a commanding comeback century that proved the decisive blow in a comprehensive victory for the men in green.

Agha, returning to form at a crucial moment for his side, constructed an impressive hundred that anchored Pakistan's innings and left Sri Lanka with far too much to chase. The knock underlined the all-rounder's value to the Pakistani setup and silenced any doubts surrounding his recent dip in form.

A Match That Got Away from the Lions

Sri Lanka's bowlers struggled to contain Agha as he found his rhythm at the crease, building partnerships that steadily put the game beyond the reach of the islanders. Despite early efforts from the Lankan bowling attack, the Pakistani batsman's disciplined approach and ability to rotate the strike kept the scoreboard ticking at a healthy rate throughout his stay at the wicket.

Sri Lanka's batting lineup was subsequently unable to mount a credible response to the target set before them, falling well short as Pakistan's bowlers applied consistent pressure throughout the Lankan innings.

Agha's Personal Triumph

For Agha personally, the century represented a significant milestone and a statement of intent following a period in which his place in the Pakistan side had come under scrutiny. His disciplined and fluent knock demonstrated exactly why he remains a key figure in Pakistan's middle-order plans heading into future fixtures.

The defeat will serve as a sobering reminder for Sri Lanka's selectors and coaching staff of the work still required to compete consistently at the highest level, particularly when opposition batsmen are allowed to settle and build substantial innings against their attack.

Pakistan will take enormous confidence from this performance as both sides look ahead to the remainder of their international programme.

Related Video