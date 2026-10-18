Sajith Premadasa Calls for Constitutional Rights for Elephants and Wildlife in New Protection Drive

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has put forward a bold proposal to amend Sri Lanka's constitution to formally recognise the rights of elephants, wildlife, biodiversity, and the broader natural environment, as part of a new initiative dedicated to the memory of the beloved tusker Kavantissa.

A Constitutional Push for Wildlife Protection

Premadasa's call marks a significant moment in Sri Lankan political discourse, bringing the welfare of the island's wildlife — and most symbolically its elephants — directly into the conversation on constitutional reform. The opposition leader argued that enshrining these protections within the country's highest legal framework would provide lasting and enforceable safeguards for Sri Lanka's natural heritage.

The initiative, launched in honour of Kavantissa, a well-known elephant who captured the hearts of many Sri Lankans, seeks to elevate animal and environmental rights from policy-level considerations to constitutional guarantees. Premadasa stressed that such a move would reflect the deep cultural and spiritual connection Sri Lankans share with elephants in particular.

Elephants at the Heart of Sri Lankan Identity

Sri Lanka is home to one of the largest populations of Asian elephants in the world, yet the species continues to face severe threats from habitat loss, human-elephant conflict, and poaching. Advocates have long argued that existing legal protections are insufficient to address the scale of the crisis facing the country's elephant population.

The opposition leader's proposal calls for constitutional amendments to recognise the rights of elephants, wildlife, biodiversity and the environment.

By framing wildlife protection as a constitutional matter rather than merely an administrative one, Premadasa appears to be pushing for a fundamental shift in how the Sri Lankan state approaches its obligations to the natural world.

Tribute to Kavantissa

The initiative's dedication to Kavantissa adds an emotional dimension to what is also a serious policy proposal. Kavantissa was widely regarded as one of Sri Lanka's most distinguished elephants, and his memory continues to resonate strongly among those who champion elephant welfare across the island.

Whether the ruling government will take up the constitutional amendment proposal remains to be seen, but Premadasa's initiative is expected to generate significant public debate on the urgent need to strengthen protections for Sri Lanka's precious wildlife and ecosystems.

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