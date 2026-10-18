No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Wickramaratne Put on Hold Indefinitely

The parliamentary debate on the no-confidence motion lodged against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has been postponed indefinitely, as lawmakers await a formal opinion from the Attorney General regarding technical irregularities identified within the motion.

Motion Submitted by SJB

The no-confidence motion was originally submitted by the main opposition party, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), targeting Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne. However, before the debate could proceed on the floor of Parliament, government representatives raised concerns over certain technical issues contained within the motion.

Attorney General's Opinion Sought

In light of these concerns, it was decided that the matter would be referred to the Attorney General for a legal opinion before any further parliamentary proceedings could take place. The debate has consequently been suspended with no confirmed date set for its resumption, leaving the motion in a state of uncertainty.

What This Means Going Forward

The indefinite postponement means that the no-confidence motion against the Speaker will remain unresolved until the Attorney General concludes a review of the technical questions raised. Key points surrounding the current situation include:

The SJB submitted the no-confidence motion against Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne

Government representatives flagged technical issues within the motion prior to the debate

The Attorney General has been called upon to provide a legal opinion on those concerns

No new date has been announced for the debate to resume

Political observers are closely watching the development, as the outcome of the Attorney General's assessment could either pave the way for the debate to proceed or result in further complications for the opposition's motion. The episode underscores the complex procedural dynamics at play within Sri Lanka's Parliament at a particularly charged political moment.

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