Malwatte and Asgiriya Chapters Demand Special Prison Privileges for Convicted Monks

Senior Buddhist Chapters Push for Special Treatment of Incarcerated Clergy

Sri Lanka's two most powerful and historically significant Buddhist chapters, Malwatte and Asgiriya, have called on authorities to extend special concessions to Buddhist monks who are currently serving prison sentences, following the formal disrobing of controversial convicted monk Ven. Galagodaatte Gnanasara in accordance with established ecclesiastical procedures.

Disrobing Triggers Institutional Response

The move by the two Kandyan Buddhist chapters comes in the wake of Ven. Gnanasara's disrobing, which was carried out following his criminal conviction. The procedure, conducted in line with long-standing tradition, stripped the monk of his clerical status — a development that appears to have prompted the senior Buddhist hierarchy to reassert its position on how the state should treat ordained clergy within the prison system.

A Sensitive Intersection of Religion and the Law

The demand raises significant questions about the relationship between Sri Lanka's legal framework and its religious institutions. Critics may argue that calls for preferential treatment within the prison system risk undermining the principle of equality before the law, regardless of a convict's religious or social standing.

Sri Lanka's constitution affords Buddhism the foremost place among the country's religions, a provision that has historically shaped public policy and occasionally placed religious considerations in tension with secular legal norms.

Public Reaction Expected

The pronouncement from Malwatte and Asgiriya is likely to spark renewed debate among legal experts, civil society groups, and members of the public regarding whether the prison system should make institutional accommodations for convicted members of the clergy. Human rights advocates have in the past cautioned against creating a two-tiered justice system based on religious affiliation or social prominence.

No formal government response to the chapters' demands had been issued at the time of reporting.

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