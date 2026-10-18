Litro Gas Shipment of 3,900 Metric Tonnes Expected to Arrive Today, Replenishing 350,000 Cylinders

A consignment of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is set to reach Sri Lankan shores today, offering relief to households across the island grappling with ongoing fuel shortages.

Litro Gas Lanka, the country's leading gas distributor, confirmed that a vessel transporting 3,900 metric tonnes of gas is scheduled to dock today, January 18. The arrival of the shipment is expected to significantly ease supply pressures that have frustrated consumers in recent weeks.

Hundreds of Thousands of Cylinders to Be Distributed

Following the unloading and processing of the incoming consignment, Litro Gas Lanka has indicated that approximately 350,000 cylinders will be filled and made available for distribution to retailers and consumers nationwide.

The move is expected to bring much-needed stability to the domestic gas market, where long queues and limited stock at distribution points have been a common sight.

Importance for Households and Businesses

LPG remains a critical energy source for a large proportion of Sri Lankan families, particularly for cooking purposes. Disruptions to supply have had a direct impact on daily life, with many households unable to obtain cylinders in a timely manner.

The incoming shipment totals 3,900 metric tonnes of LPG

An estimated 350,000 cylinders are to be filled and distributed

Litro Gas Lanka is the primary state-backed gas distributor in Sri Lanka

Authorities are urging the public to remain patient as logistics and distribution channels are mobilised following the vessel's arrival. Litro Gas Lanka has not yet issued a detailed timeline for when cylinders will reach individual distribution points island-wide, but the company is expected to provide further updates in the coming days.

The latest development will be closely watched by consumers and industry stakeholders alike, as Sri Lanka continues to navigate the broader challenges of energy security and import management.

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