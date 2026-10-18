Legal Expert Warns New Bill Could Criminalise Tattoos and Long Hair in Sri Lanka

A prominent Sri Lankan legal figure has sounded a strong warning over a government-proposed piece of legislation, cautioning that its provisions could lead to ordinary citizens being jailed simply for their physical appearance — including having tattoos or wearing long hair.

Senior Lawyer Raises Constitutional Alarm

Former Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) President and President's Counsel Saliya Pieris has voiced serious concerns over the new Bill currently being put forward by the government, arguing that its language and scope are dangerously broad and open to misuse by authorities.

Pieris, one of Sri Lanka's most respected legal minds, warned that under the proposed legislation, individuals could potentially face criminal penalties based on subjective judgements about their appearance or lifestyle — a prospect he described as deeply troubling in a democratic society.

What the Bill Could Mean for Citizens

Among the most alarming possibilities raised by the senior lawyer is that physical traits such as tattoos or long hair could be used as grounds for suspicion or detention under the new law. Critics fear this could open the door to widespread harassment of young people and minority communities by law enforcement.

The Bill's broad definitions could give authorities excessive discretionary powers

Individuals may be targeted based on appearance rather than conduct

Legal experts warn the provisions may conflict with constitutional rights

Civil liberties organisations are expected to mount a formal challenge

A Threat to Fundamental Rights?

Pieris stressed that any legislation capable of curtailing the fundamental freedoms of Sri Lankan citizens must be scrutinised with the utmost care before being passed into law. He urged Parliament to carefully review the Bill and ensure that its provisions do not violate the constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen.

Legislation that allows a person to be penalised for how they look, rather than what they have done, strikes at the very heart of individual liberty and the rule of law.

The concerns raised by Pieris are expected to intensify public and parliamentary debate surrounding the Bill in the coming weeks. Legal scholars and civil society groups across the island are now calling for broader consultation before any such legislation is enacted, warning that poorly drafted laws can cause lasting harm to democratic freedoms in Sri Lanka.

The government has yet to issue a formal response to the criticisms put forward by the former BASL president.