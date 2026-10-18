Environment Ministry Demands CID Investigation Into Kawanthissa's Death, Raising Fears of Organised Plot

The Ministry of Environment has formally called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into the death of Kawanthissa, amid growing suspicions that the incident may not have been an isolated event but rather part of a carefully orchestrated plot.

Ministry Takes Official Action

In an unprecedented move, the Environment Ministry submitted a formal request to the IGP urging that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) be brought in to examine the circumstances surrounding Kawanthissa's death. The ministry's decision to escalate the matter to the country's top law enforcement authority signals serious concern over the nature of the incident and the possibility that foul play may have been involved.

Officials at the ministry indicated that the available information surrounding the death raised enough questions to warrant a dedicated and specialised investigation, rather than a routine inquiry.

Suspicions of a Larger Conspiracy

The central question now gripping investigators and observers alike is whether Kawanthissa's death was an isolated incident or the result of a premeditated and coordinated plot. The ministry's intervention suggests that authorities are not prepared to rule out the latter possibility.

While specific details of the evidence prompting the ministry's concerns have not been fully disclosed, the formal nature of the request to the IGP underscores the gravity with which officials are treating the case.

CID Probe Expected to Bring Clarity

The involvement of the CID, Sri Lanka's premier investigative body, is expected to bring a higher level of scrutiny and forensic capability to the case. The CID has previously handled complex and sensitive investigations involving suspected organised crime and politically linked incidents.

Members of the public and civil society groups are closely watching developments, with many calling for full transparency throughout the investigative process. There is widespread expectation that the probe will be conducted without interference and that its findings will be made available to the public in due course.

Calls for Accountability

The Environment Ministry's move has been welcomed by those who fear that powerful interests may be at play. Critics have long argued that individuals connected to environmental protection and resource management operate in high-risk environments, often facing threats from those with vested interests in illegal activities.

As the investigation gets underway, Sri Lankans are calling for swift and decisive action to uncover the truth behind Kawanthissa's death and to ensure that those responsible, if any wrongdoing is confirmed, are held fully accountable under the law.

Further updates are expected as the CID progresses with its inquiry.