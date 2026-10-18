Elect a New President If Gnanasara Thero Remains Imprisoned, Warns Senior Buddhist Monk

A senior Buddhist monk who was hospitalised earlier this week has returned to a protest in Colombo with a stark warning for the government — release Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, or face the prospect of a new president being elected.

Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera, who was admitted to hospital on Saturday, October 17th, made his way back to the ongoing demonstration at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, signalling his determination to continue pressing authorities over the imprisonment of the controversial Buddhist monk.

A Defiant Return to the Protest Grounds

Despite his recent hospitalisation, Kassapa Thera's return to Viharamahadevi Park underscored the intensity of feeling among those gathered in support of Gnanasara Thero. The protest, which has drawn the attention of political observers across the country, reflects growing pressure from certain Buddhist quarters on the government to act on the matter.

The senior monk did not mince his words, suggesting that if the government failed to secure the release of Gnanasara Thero, those behind the movement may be compelled to pursue the election of a new president — a warning that carries significant political weight given the country's current climate.

Gnanasara Thero's Imprisonment

Ven. Gnanasara Thero, the outspoken General Secretary of the Bodu Bala Sena organisation, has been a deeply divisive figure in Sri Lankan public life. His imprisonment has galvanised a section of the Buddhist clergy and nationalist groups, who argue that his release is a matter of religious and political urgency.

The Viharamahadevi Park protest has become a focal point for supporters demanding government intervention, with monks and lay activists alike gathering to voice their discontent.

Political Implications

Kassapa Thera's remarks are unlikely to go unnoticed in political circles. Sri Lanka's Buddhist clergy has historically wielded considerable influence over the island's political landscape, and calls from senior monks carry symbolic as well as practical weight with a significant portion of the electorate.

As of now, the government has not issued a formal public response to the demands made by protesters at Viharamahadevi Park. Political analysts will be watching closely to see whether the mounting pressure translates into any tangible action from those in power.

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