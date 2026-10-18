Deadly Stampede at Durga Puja Festival Kills 19 in Kolkata

At least 19 people have lost their lives and 25 others sustained injuries following a tragic stampede at a Durga Puja festival venue in Kolkata, India, authorities confirmed.

Chaos Erupts at Major Religious Gathering

The deadly incident occurred as large crowds gathered to participate in one of Hinduism's most celebrated festivals, Durga Puja, which draws millions of devotees across India each year. The precise circumstances that triggered the stampede are being investigated, but overcrowding at the venue is believed to have played a significant role in the disaster.

Emergency services rushed to the scene following reports of the crush, with the injured being transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The severity of some injuries has raised concerns that the death toll could rise further as medical teams work to stabilise victims.

Authorities Respond to the Tragedy

Local officials and law enforcement have launched an inquiry into the incident, with questions being raised over crowd management arrangements at the festival site. Stampedes at large religious gatherings in South Asia remain a recurring and deeply concerning issue, often linked to inadequate safety planning and crowd control measures.

A Festival Turned to Tragedy

Durga Puja is among the most significant religious and cultural events in the Indian state of West Bengal, of which Kolkata is the capital. The festival, which celebrates the Hindu goddess Durga's victory over evil, typically attracts enormous crowds over several days of festivities, processions, and prayers.

The incident has cast a shadow over this year's celebrations, prompting grief and calls for urgent reforms in public safety protocols at large-scale religious events across the region.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with ongoing investigations as officials work to determine full accountability for the disaster.

Sri Lankan authorities and communities observing similar large-scale religious events have been reminded by safety experts of the importance of strict crowd management measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring locally.