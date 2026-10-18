Cinema Hall Owner Arrested After Police Uncover Hidden Weapons Cache Including Grenades

Authorities have arrested the owner of a cinema hall after a police search of the premises uncovered a dangerous cache of illegal weapons, including firearms, live ammunition, and hand grenades.

Weapons Discovery Sparks Concern

The operation, carried out by law enforcement officers, led to the seizure of multiple firearms along with a quantity of live ammunition and hand grenades from within the cinema hall premises. The discovery has raised serious concerns among authorities about the illegal storage of deadly weapons in a public entertainment venue.

The cinema hall owner was taken into custody following the search, with police treating the case as a significant find given the nature and variety of the weapons involved.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched a full investigation to determine how the weapons came to be stored at the location and whether any wider criminal network may be connected to the case. Authorities are also looking into the possible intended use of the seized arsenal, particularly given the presence of explosive devices such as hand grenades.

The arrest underscores the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan law enforcement to crack down on the illegal possession and circulation of weapons across the country.

Further details regarding the exact number of weapons seized and the identity of the accused are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.