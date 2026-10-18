Bandaragama School Principal Accused of Brutally Assaulting Grade 7 Pupil

A formal complaint has been lodged with the Bandaragama Police alleging that the principal of a school in the Welmilla area of Bandaragama subjected a Grade 7 student to a brutal physical assault.

The complaint, filed with local authorities, has raised serious concerns among parents and community members in the area regarding the safety and wellbeing of children within the school environment.

Police have confirmed that the matter is currently under investigation following the receipt of the complaint against the school principal, who has not yet been named publicly as proceedings remain at an early stage.

Growing Concern Over School Safety

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the issue of corporal punishment and the physical mistreatment of students at Sri Lankan schools. Despite regulations discouraging such conduct, complaints of physical abuse by school staff continue to surface across the island.

Parents of students attending the Welmilla school are said to be deeply alarmed by the allegations, with many calling for swift action by the relevant education authorities to ensure the accused principal is held accountable.

The Ministry of Education and provincial education officials have yet to issue a formal statement regarding the incident. It is expected that disciplinary proceedings may be initiated pending the outcome of the police investigation.

Investigation Ongoing

Bandaragama Police are continuing to gather evidence and record statements in connection with the complaint. No arrests have been reported at this stage.

Authorities have urged any witnesses or individuals with relevant information to come forward to assist with the investigation into the alleged assault on the young student.

Related Video