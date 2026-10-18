Agha Salman's Remarkable Comeback Century Leaves Sri Lanka Defeated in Pakistan Clash

Pakistan Batsman Returns in Style to Crush Lankan Hopes

Agha Salman delivered a stunning comeback performance for Pakistan, scoring a crucial century that proved decisive in sinking Sri Lanka in their latest encounter. The middle-order batsman's determined innings turned the tide firmly in Pakistan's favour, leaving the Sri Lankan side with little to respond to.

A Century That Defined the Match

Agha Salman's hundred was a statement of intent from a player eager to cement his place in the Pakistani lineup. The knock demonstrated both patience and aggression at the right moments, frustrating the Sri Lankan bowling attack and building an imposing total that ultimately proved beyond Lanka's reach.

Sri Lanka Struggle to Respond

Despite the fighting spirit traditionally associated with Sri Lankan cricket, the batting lineup was unable to mount a sufficient chase against a confident Pakistani bowling unit emboldened by Agha Salman's commanding contribution with the bat. The pressure built during Pakistan's innings proved too great to overcome.

A Blow for Sri Lankan Cricket

The defeat will sting for Sri Lankan fans and selectors alike, as the side continues to search for the consistency needed to compete at the highest level. The Pakistani unit, meanwhile, will take considerable confidence from this performance heading into future fixtures.

For Sri Lanka, the task ahead is clear — regroup, reassess, and come back stronger as they look to bounce back from a disappointing result against a resurgent Pakistani side.

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