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Agha Salman's Century Powers Pakistan to Formidable 306-Run Total Against Sri Lanka in ODI Tri-Series

18 Oct 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
4 Comments
Agha Salman's Century Powers Pakistan to Formidable 306-Run Total Against Sri Lanka in ODI Tri-Series

Pakistan posted a challenging 305-run total in their ODI tri-series encounter against Sri Lanka, with middle-order batsman Agha Salman's commanding century proving to be the cornerstone of their impressive batting display.

Agha Salman Rises to the Occasion

Agha Salman delivered a stunning individual performance, stroking his way to a well-crafted hundred that gave Pakistan the platform they needed to set a daunting target. His innings provided the backbone of Pakistan's batting effort and underscored his growing importance in the side's middle order.

The century came at a critical juncture, helping Pakistan recover from what could have been a modest total and instead pushing the scoreboard to a level that placed Sri Lanka firmly under pressure heading into their chase.

A Challenging Target Set for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka now face the task of overhauling a 306-run target, a total that demands a strong and disciplined batting performance from the hosts. The target represents a stern examination of Sri Lanka's batting lineup in the context of the ongoing tri-series.

Pakistan's bowlers will be eager to back up their batsmen's efforts and defend the total, making for what promises to be a compelling second innings of the contest.

Tri-Series Context

The match forms part of a tri-series ODI tournament featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and a third competing nation. Results in this fixture will have a direct bearing on the standings and qualification prospects for the final stages of the competition.

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be watching closely as the national side attempts to chase down the target and keep their campaign in the tri-series firmly on track.

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💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 18 Oct 2026

can we atleast chase 200 properly first before talking big

K
Kasun Perera 18 Oct 2026

Agha Salman played well have to admit, but Lanka bowling was pathetic

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 18 Oct 2026

306 is too much men, our batting always collapse like this

H
Hashini Madushani 18 Oct 2026

exactly da, same story every time no point watching

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