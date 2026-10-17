Widespread Power Cuts Hit Multiple Regions Across Sri Lanka

Residents across several parts of Sri Lanka are experiencing power disruptions, with electricity outages reported in numerous areas around the country.

The blackouts have affected communities in multiple regions, leaving households and businesses without power supply. The interruptions have caused significant inconvenience to the public, disrupting daily activities and operations that depend on a reliable electricity connection.

Details regarding the precise cause of the widespread outages have not yet been officially confirmed by authorities. It also remains unclear at this stage how long the disruptions are expected to last or when a full restoration of power supply can be anticipated across all affected areas.

Sri Lanka has faced recurring electricity supply challenges in recent years, placing pressure on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to maintain a stable and consistent power grid for the country's growing demand.

Authorities have not yet issued a formal statement outlining the scope of the current outages or providing a timeline for resolution. Residents are advised to stay tuned to official announcements from the CEB and relevant government bodies for further updates as the situation develops.

Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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