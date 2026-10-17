Three Indians Nabbed in Colombo for Allegedly Smuggling Over 775 Grams of Gold

Three Indian nationals have been taken into custody in Colombo after authorities discovered they were allegedly in possession of 775 grams of gold believed to have been smuggled illegally into Sri Lanka.

Suspects Apprehended in the Capital

The arrests were made in Colombo following an operation targeting the illegal movement of precious metals across Sri Lanka's borders. The three individuals, all Indian citizens, were found with the gold, which had reportedly been brought into the country through unauthorised channels.

Smuggling of gold remains a persistent challenge for Sri Lankan law enforcement, with the island nation serving as both a destination and a transit point for illicitly traded precious metals in the region.

Significant Haul Seized

The 775 grams of gold recovered from the suspects represents a considerable seizure, underlining the ongoing efforts by Sri Lankan authorities to crack down on cross-border smuggling networks operating in and around the country.

Three Indian nationals arrested in Colombo

775 grams of gold allegedly smuggled into Sri Lanka seized

Gold believed to have been brought into the country through illegal means

Investigation Ongoing

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter, with the suspects currently in custody. It is not yet clear how the gold was transported into Sri Lanka or whether the individuals are linked to any larger smuggling operation. Further details are expected to emerge as the inquiry progresses.

Sri Lankan customs and law enforcement agencies have in recent years stepped up surveillance and inspections at key entry points in a bid to curb the flow of contraband, including gold, into the country.