Sri Lanka's Worker Remittances Climb 5.6% to US$734.4 Million in September 2026

Sri Lanka's worker remittances recorded a notable increase in September 2026, rising 5.6 percent year-on-year to reach US$734.4 million, the latest figures have shown.

Steady Growth in Foreign Worker Earnings

The uptick reflects continued strong contributions from Sri Lankan workers employed overseas, whose earnings sent back home remain a critical pillar of the country's foreign exchange inflows. The September figure marks a meaningful improvement compared to the same period in the previous year, signalling sustained momentum in remittance flows.

Worker remittances have long served as one of Sri Lanka's most reliable sources of foreign currency, helping to shore up the country's external accounts at a time when the economy continues its gradual recovery from the financial crisis of recent years.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Economy

Foreign remittances play a vital role in stabilising the Sri Lankan rupee and supporting the balance of payments. For many households across the island, money sent by relatives working in the Middle East, Europe, and other regions represents a primary source of income, helping to sustain consumption and living standards.

The consistent growth in remittance figures is widely seen as a positive indicator for the broader economy, complementing efforts by authorities to rebuild foreign reserves and maintain macroeconomic stability.

Economists and policymakers will be watching closely to see whether this upward trend is sustained in the final quarter of 2026, as the country continues to navigate its path toward full economic recovery.