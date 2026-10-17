Sri Lanka's Vidullanka Wins $1.35 Million Mini Hydro Contract in Fiji

Sri Lankan renewable energy company Vidullanka PLC has secured a contract worth 1.35 million US dollars to develop a mini hydropower project in Fiji, marking a significant step in the company's regional expansion beyond South Asia.

A Milestone in International Growth

The contract represents a notable achievement for Vidullanka, which has built its reputation as one of Sri Lanka's leading small hydropower developers. Winning a project in the Pacific island nation of Fiji underscores the company's growing confidence and capability in pursuing overseas opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Expanding the Renewable Energy Footprint

Mini hydropower projects harness the energy of flowing water on a smaller scale, making them particularly suited to island nations and rural communities that require reliable, sustainable electricity generation without the environmental impact of large-scale dam construction. Fiji's geography and river systems make it a natural candidate for such technology.

For Vidullanka, the Fiji contract signals an increasingly outward-looking strategy, as the company seeks to leverage its technical expertise gained through years of operating run-of-river hydro plants across Sri Lanka.

What This Means for Sri Lanka

The deal is a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's broader ambition to export technical services and engineering expertise to international markets. As the country continues its economic recovery, success stories from companies like Vidullanka demonstrate that Sri Lankan firms can compete and win business on the global stage.

Vidullanka has not yet released further details regarding the project timeline or the specific location within Fiji where the mini hydro facility will be developed.