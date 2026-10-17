Sri Lanka Ready for New IMF Deal — But Only If It Drives Growth, Says President Dissanayake

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signalled Sri Lanka's willingness to enter into a fresh programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but made clear that any new arrangement must go beyond mere economic stabilisation and actively support the country's growth agenda.

The President's remarks come as Sri Lanka's current four-year IMF programme approaches its final six months, marking a critical juncture in the island nation's ongoing economic recovery following its most severe financial crisis in decades.

Growth, Not Just Stability

Speaking publicly on the matter, Dissanayake drew a firm distinction between stabilisation-focused lending conditions and the kind of structural support he believes Sri Lanka now requires. While the existing IMF arrangement has been widely credited with helping restore a degree of macroeconomic stability to the crisis-battered economy, the President indicated that the next phase must deliver tangible improvements to livelihoods and long-term economic development.

The position reflects a broader shift in tone from the current administration, which has consistently emphasised the need to balance fiscal discipline with inclusive economic progress — a message that resonates strongly with ordinary Sri Lankans still feeling the weight of austerity measures introduced during the recovery period.

A Defining Moment for Sri Lanka's Economic Future

As the country prepares to conclude its existing IMF engagement, negotiations and discussions surrounding a potential successor programme are expected to gather momentum in the coming months. The terms of any new deal are likely to be closely watched by investors, creditors, and the public alike.

Sri Lanka secured its current IMF bailout package in 2023 following an unprecedented foreign exchange crisis that led to crippling shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods, ultimately triggering mass public protests and the resignation of the then-president.

President Dissanayake's administration, which came to power on a platform of systemic change and economic justice, now faces the challenge of negotiating a path forward with the IMF that satisfies international financial requirements while delivering meaningful relief and opportunity to Sri Lankan citizens.

The government's openness to a new programme, conditional on growth-oriented terms, is likely to set the tone for high-stakes dialogue with the Fund as the deadline on the current arrangement draws near.

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