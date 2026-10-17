Sri Lanka Plunged Into Nationwide Blackout as Authorities Urge Solar Panel Users to Shut Down Systems

Complete Power Failure Hits the Entire Island

Sri Lanka experienced a widespread power outage affecting the entire country, leaving homes, businesses, and public facilities without electricity across all provinces. The sudden blackout caused significant disruption to daily life, with residents and commuters caught off guard by the total loss of power supply.

Solar Panel Owners Urged to Take Immediate Action

As authorities worked to assess the situation and restore the national grid, officials issued an urgent appeal to owners of rooftop solar panel systems, requesting that they switch off their installations immediately. The directive was aimed at preventing potential complications during the grid restoration process, as unregulated power feeding back into the network from solar systems can pose serious technical challenges for engineers working to bring the system back online safely.

Grid Restoration Efforts Underway

Power sector officials and technical teams were mobilised swiftly following the outage, with efforts concentrated on identifying the root cause of the failure and implementing a controlled restoration of electricity supply across the island. Nationwide blackouts of this scale typically require a carefully managed step-by-step restart of the grid to avoid further instability.

The Ceylon Electricity Board and related authorities were yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the precise cause of the outage or a confirmed timeline for the full restoration of power to all affected areas. Sri Lankan residents were advised to remain patient and follow any further official guidance as the situation continued to develop.

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