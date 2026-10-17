Sri Lanka on Track to Escape Third FATF Grey-Listing, Says Central Bank Chief

Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has voiced strong optimism that the island nation will successfully steer clear of being placed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list for a third consecutive time, as Sri Lanka faces a pivotal international assessment of its financial crime prevention frameworks.

A Critical Juncture for Sri Lanka's Financial Reputation

The FATF grey list, formally known as the list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, signals to the global financial community that a country requires closer scrutiny due to deficiencies in its anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) regimes. Being placed on this list can have far-reaching consequences, including reduced foreign investment, tighter correspondent banking relationships, and reputational damage on the world stage.

Sri Lanka has previously found itself on the FATF grey list on two separate occasions, making the outcome of the current evaluation especially significant for a country still navigating its path to economic recovery.

Governor's Assurance

Dr. Weerasinghe indicated that substantial progress has been made in strengthening the country's legal and institutional mechanisms to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. His confidence reflects the considerable reforms undertaken by relevant authorities in the lead-up to the evaluation process.

The Central Bank Governor's remarks signal that Sri Lanka's financial regulators believe the groundwork laid in recent years will be sufficient to satisfy FATF's stringent international standards.

What Is at Stake

A third grey-listing would represent a serious setback for Sri Lanka at a time when the country is working to restore macroeconomic stability and attract foreign direct investment following one of the worst economic crises in its post-independence history. Maintaining a clean FATF standing is widely regarded as essential for rebuilding credibility with international lenders, investors, and trading partners.

FATF grey-listing can restrict access to global financial markets

Correspondent banking relationships may be adversely affected

Foreign investment confidence is closely tied to a country's FATF status

A clean assessment would bolster Sri Lanka's ongoing economic recovery efforts

Authorities are expected to continue engaging with FATF evaluators as the assessment process unfolds, with the final determination set to have significant implications for Sri Lanka's economic and financial trajectory in the months ahead.

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