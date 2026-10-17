Sri Lanka Hit by Total Island-Wide Power Blackout, NSO Confirms Grid Failure

National System Operator Issues Official Confirmation

Sri Lanka has been plunged into a complete island-wide power outage after the national electricity grid suffered a total system failure, the National System Operator (NSO) has officially confirmed.

What We Know So Far

The NSO, the authority responsible for managing and coordinating Sri Lanka's national power grid, issued a formal statement acknowledging that the country's electricity supply network had collapsed entirely. The failure affected consumers across all provinces simultaneously, leaving homes, businesses, hospitals, and public institutions without power.

A total system failure — commonly referred to as a "grid collapse" — is among the most severe disruptions an electricity network can experience. Unlike localised outages caused by equipment faults or weather events, a full grid failure requires a carefully managed restoration process known as a "black start," which can take several hours to complete.

Impact Across the Island

Residential consumers across all districts reported sudden loss of electricity supply.

Businesses and commercial establishments were forced to switch to backup generators where available.

Critical services including hospitals and emergency response units were placed on heightened alert.

Mobile network congestion was reported as citizens attempted to contact family members and seek information.

Authorities Urge Public Calm

Authorities have called on the public to remain calm while restoration efforts are underway. The NSO and Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) teams are working to systematically restore power to different parts of the grid in a staged process.

The National System Operator confirms that Sri Lanka's power grid has experienced a total system failure and that restoration procedures have been initiated.

Further details regarding the cause of the grid failure and an estimated timeline for full restoration are expected to be released as the situation develops. Lanka Newspapers will continue to provide updates as official information becomes available.

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