Sri Lanka Hit by Nationwide Blackout as Authorities Race to Restore Power

Sri Lanka is grappling with a major islandwide power outage, with electricity supply disrupted across the country as authorities work urgently to restore normal service, according to the National System Operator.

Rooftop Solar Users Asked to Cooperate

In an unusual step amid the crisis, officials have called on homeowners and businesses with rooftop solar panel installations to switch off their systems temporarily. The request is understood to be part of the technical process required to safely manage and stabilise the national grid during the restoration effort.

Island Plunged into Darkness

The blackout has affected communities the length and breadth of the island, causing widespread disruption to households, businesses, and essential services. Power cuts of this scale are a serious concern for a country that has in recent years worked to rebuild economic and infrastructure stability following its worst financial crisis in decades.

Restoration Efforts Underway

The National System Operator confirmed that steps are actively being taken to bring the national electricity network back online. No immediate timeline for full restoration was made available at the time of reporting.

Residents across Sri Lanka are urged to remain patient and to follow any guidance issued by power authorities during the restoration process. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.