Sri Lanka Authorities Order Solar Power Shutdown During Island-Wide Blackout

Grid Stability Concerns Prompt Unusual Move

Sri Lankan authorities ordered the shutdown of solar power systems across the country during a widespread blackout, a move that has raised eyebrows among energy experts and the general public alike.

The directive, which came amid an island-wide power outage, required solar panel operators to disconnect their systems from the national grid — a counterintuitive measure given that solar energy is typically seen as a reliable alternative during conventional power failures.

Why Were Solar Systems Switched Off?

Grid management officials indicated that the shutdown was necessary to maintain stability during the restoration process. When a large-scale blackout occurs, reconnecting power sources in an uncontrolled manner can cause dangerous voltage fluctuations and further damage to transmission infrastructure. Solar systems feeding electricity back into a partially restored grid can disrupt the carefully sequenced process engineers use to bring power back online safely.

This process, known in the energy sector as a "black start," requires precise coordination of power inputs, and unregulated contributions from distributed solar sources can complicate or even derail recovery efforts.

Public Frustration Amid Power Crisis

The order frustrated many Sri Lankan households and businesses that had invested in rooftop solar installations specifically to shield themselves from the country's recurring power cuts. For many, the blackout combined with the solar shutdown order meant no relief whatsoever during the outage period.

Rooftop solar owners were directed to isolate their systems from the grid

The measure was intended to protect grid infrastructure during restoration

Sri Lanka has been expanding its solar capacity as part of broader renewable energy targets

Broader Energy Context

Sri Lanka has been working to increase its renewable energy share, with solar power playing an increasingly significant role in the national energy mix. The government has set ambitious targets for clean energy adoption, making incidents like this all the more sensitive in terms of public confidence in the transition.

Grid restoration following a major blackout is a technically complex operation that requires all connected power sources to be carefully managed to avoid secondary failures.

Energy sector observers have called for clearer public communication protocols so that solar system owners understand in advance what is expected of them during grid emergencies. Establishing automated disconnection systems and better public awareness, they argue, could help avoid confusion during future outages while still protecting the integrity of the national grid.

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