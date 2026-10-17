Sky Sports to Broadcast England-Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI Tri-Series Live from October 18 to 31

Cricket fans across the globe will have the opportunity to watch England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka battle it out in a highly anticipated ODI tri-series, with Sky Sports confirming it will broadcast all matches live from October 18 to 31.

A Feast of One-Day Cricket

The tri-series promises to deliver an exciting stretch of one-day international cricket, bringing together three major cricketing nations in what is expected to be a fiercely competitive tournament. For Sri Lankan supporters, the series represents a valuable opportunity to see the national side measure themselves against two strong cricketing nations in England and Pakistan.

Sky Sports will carry live coverage of the entire series, ensuring that fans with access to the broadcaster will not miss a single ball bowled throughout the competition, which runs across a two-week window at the end of October.

What to Expect from the Series

Tri-series tournaments have historically produced some of cricket's most memorable moments, with the round-robin format meaning every match carries significant weight. Teams cannot afford to take any fixture lightly, as results across all group games ultimately determine which two sides advance to the final.

Series runs from October 18 to October 31

Three competing nations: England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Live broadcast confirmed on Sky Sports

Format includes multiple round-robin fixtures leading to a final

Sri Lanka's Opportunity on the World Stage

For the Sri Lankan cricket team, featuring in a tri-series alongside England and Pakistan offers crucial competitive exposure ahead of future international commitments. Performing well against two sides of this calibre on an international stage will be a key measure of where Sri Lanka stands as a one-day international outfit.

The series gives Sri Lanka an important platform to test their ODI credentials against some of the best teams in the world ahead of a busy international calendar.

Cricket enthusiasts in Sri Lanka are encouraged to follow the series closely as the national team looks to make a strong impression during this prestigious multi-nation competition.

Related Video