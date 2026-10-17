Sajith Premadasa Demands Independent Foreign Probe Into Death of Legendary Tusker Kavantissa

Opposition Leader Pays Tribute to Beloved Elephant

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has paid his last respects to Kavantissa, one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated temple tuskers, while calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the iconic elephant's death.

A Nation Mourns a Cultural Icon

Kavantissa was widely regarded as one of the most magnificent tuskers in Sri Lanka, a country where elephants hold deep cultural, religious, and historical significance. The passing of such a revered animal has sparked an outpouring of grief from across the island, with many Sri Lankans demanding answers about how the beloved elephant came to lose his life.

Call for Foreign Expertise

Premadasa, who personally visited to pay his respects, stressed that the investigation into Kavantissa's death should not be left solely in the hands of local authorities. He urged the government to bring in foreign experts to ensure that the probe remains independent, credible, and free from any potential interference.

The death of Kavantissa is not merely the loss of an animal — it is a loss felt by every Sri Lankan who holds our cultural heritage close to their heart.

Concerns Over Transparency

The Opposition Leader's call for external involvement reflects broader public concern that a domestic investigation alone may not be sufficient to uncover the full truth behind the tusker's death. Many wildlife advocates and elephant welfare groups have echoed similar sentiments, pressing for accountability and openness throughout the process.

Sajith Premadasa visited the site to personally pay his last respects to Kavantissa

He called for an independent and transparent investigation into the elephant's death

Premadasa specifically urged that foreign experts be brought in to lead or assist the probe

The tusker was considered one of Sri Lanka's most iconic and culturally significant elephants

Wider Implications for Wildlife Protection

The death of Kavantissa has reignited debate about the treatment and welfare of captive elephants in Sri Lanka. Critics have long raised concerns about the conditions under which working temple elephants are kept, and many are now hoping that this tragic incident will serve as a catalyst for meaningful reform in how the country protects and cares for these majestic animals.

As the nation awaits further details on the cause of death, pressure continues to mount on the authorities to act swiftly and ensure that justice — and the full truth — is served in the memory of Kavantissa.

Related Video