Sajith Premadasa Condemns Alleged Attack on Protesting Buddhist Monks, Commends Dawatagaha Mosque for Shelter

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has strongly condemned what he described as an assault on Buddhist monks who were staging a protest at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, calling the alleged incident a troubling affront to peaceful demonstrators exercising their democratic rights.

Premadasa, the leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya, voiced his outrage over the reported attack, which allegedly targeted members of the clergy who had gathered at the iconic Colombo park as part of ongoing public demonstrations against the government.

Sharp Criticism Over Treatment of Clergy

The opposition leader did not mince his words when addressing the alleged assault, condemning those responsible and calling on authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens — including members of the Buddhist clergy — who choose to participate in lawful protests. He stressed that any act of violence against peaceful protesters, and particularly against monks, was wholly unacceptable in a democratic society.

Premadasa argued that the alleged incident reflected poorly on those in power and raised serious questions about the state's commitment to protecting the fundamental rights of its citizens.

Praise for Dawatagaha Mosque's Gesture of Solidarity

In a notable moment of interfaith goodwill, Premadasa also took the opportunity to commend the Dawatagaha Mosque, located near Viharamahadevi Park, for opening its doors to protesters who were in need of refuge during the unrest. He praised the mosque's leadership and congregation for their humanitarian gesture, which he said stood as a powerful symbol of Sri Lanka's multicultural fabric and the spirit of unity among its diverse communities.

Buddhist monks were allegedly attacked while protesting at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa condemned the alleged assault in strong terms.

The Dawatagaha Mosque provided shelter to protesters amid the tensions.

Premadasa praised the mosque's actions as an example of interfaith solidarity.

A Call for Unity and Accountability

The opposition leader used the moment to call for broader national unity, urging all Sri Lankans — regardless of religion or ethnicity — to stand together in the face of what he characterised as government overreach and repression of dissent.

The Dawatagaha Mosque's decision to shelter protesters regardless of their faith is a shining example of the compassion and unity that defines the true spirit of Sri Lanka.

Premadasa's remarks come at a time of heightened political tension across the country, with citizens from various walks of life continuing to take to the streets to voice their frustrations over the ongoing economic crisis. The alleged attack on the monks has added fresh controversy to an already volatile situation, with many calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

As Sri Lanka continues to navigate one of its most challenging periods in recent history, moments of interfaith solidarity — such as that demonstrated by the Dawatagaha Mosque — have been widely praised as a reminder of the resilience and unity of the Sri Lankan people.