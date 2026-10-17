President AKD Throws Open Ports and Power Grid to Private Investment in Bold Economic Push

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has signalled a significant shift in Sri Lanka's economic strategy, announcing that the country's ports and national power grid will be opened to private investors as the government moves to attract both local and foreign capital.

Addressing a gathering of investors, the President outlined what he described as three foundational pillars his administration has put in place to create a business-friendly environment in Sri Lanka.

A Government Ready to Deliver

President Dissanayake told prospective investors that the groundwork had already been laid on three critical fronts: transparent governance, a robust legal framework to safeguard business interests, and the physical infrastructure necessary to support large-scale investment.

"We will do our part. You must do yours," the President told investors, in a direct challenge to the private sector to step forward and play its role in rebuilding Sri Lanka's economy.

Strategic Assets on the Table

The opening of ports and the power grid to private participation marks a notable departure from the traditionally state-controlled management of these critical national assets. The move is widely seen as part of a broader effort to modernise Sri Lanka's infrastructure, reduce the burden on state finances, and accelerate economic recovery following years of fiscal strain.

A Message to the Investment Community

The President's remarks carry particular weight at a time when Sri Lanka is working to restore investor confidence and demonstrate political stability after a turbulent period in its recent history. By emphasising transparency and legal protections, the administration appears determined to address longstanding concerns that have historically deterred foreign direct investment.

Observers note that the success of this initiative will depend heavily on the government's ability to follow through on its commitments, with investors likely to watch closely before committing significant capital to sectors that have long remained under state control.