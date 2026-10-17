Power Slowly Returns: Electricity Restored Across Parts of Colombo, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla After Island-Wide Blackout

Restoration Efforts Underway Following Nationwide Outage

Electricity supply has begun returning to parts of Sri Lanka after a widespread power outage plunged much of the island into darkness, with several areas in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla among the first to have their supply restored.

Affected Districts See Gradual Recovery

Authorities have confirmed that reconnection efforts are progressing across the affected regions, with engineers working to bring the national grid back to full capacity as swiftly as possible. Residents in the listed districts reported their power returning in phases, though full restoration across all areas remains ongoing.

Island-Wide Impact Felt Across Homes and Businesses

The nationwide outage disrupted daily life significantly, affecting households, businesses and essential services across multiple provinces. Sri Lankans took to social media in large numbers to report the blackout and express frustration over the sudden loss of supply.

Several key districts including Colombo, Gampaha, Galle and Badulla have had electricity restored following the island-wide outage.

Situation Continues to Develop

The Ceylon Electricity Board is expected to provide further updates as restoration work continues. Residents in areas yet to have their supply returned are urged to remain patient while crews work to normalise the situation across the country.

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