Police Deny Assault Claims, Say Balangoda Kassapa Thero Slipped and Fell During Viharamahadevi Park Protest

Sri Lanka Police have firmly rejected allegations that officers physically assaulted Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero during a protest held at Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, issuing an official statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police Version of Events

According to the police statement, the senior Buddhist monk was not struck or manhandled by any officer present at the scene. Authorities maintain that Venerable Kassapa Thero slipped and fell during the course of the demonstration, and that the injury sustained was the result of an accidental fall rather than any deliberate use of force by police personnel.

Allegations of Misconduct

The incident had sparked significant public concern and outrage, with allegations circulating that law enforcement officers had acted aggressively toward the venerable monk during the protest at Viharamahadevi Park. Such claims drew widespread attention given the respected status of the clergy in Sri Lankan society.

A Sensitive Situation

The involvement of a Buddhist monk in a protest and the subsequent controversy over his injury has once again brought scrutiny upon how security forces manage public demonstrations, particularly when members of the religious community are among the participants.

Sri Lanka Police have called on the public to await the outcome of any formal inquiry before drawing conclusions, emphasising that their officers acted in accordance with established procedures throughout the event.

The incident is expected to remain under close public and media scrutiny in the days ahead, as religious and civil society groups continue to call for transparency and accountability regarding what transpired at Viharamahadevi Park.

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