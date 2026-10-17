National Water Board Calls for Urgent Water Conservation During Island-Wide Power Blackout
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board has issued an urgent appeal to the public to use water as sparingly as possible, following a major power outage that has affected the entire island.
The Board warned that the widespread electricity failure has severely disrupted its pumping operations, directly impacting its ability to maintain normal water supply levels across the country.
Why the Power Cut Threatens Water Supply
Water distribution in Sri Lanka relies heavily on electrically powered pumping stations to move treated water through pipelines and into homes and businesses. When electricity is unavailable, these stations are unable to operate at full capacity, meaning reserves can deplete rapidly if consumption continues at normal rates.
The Board stressed that unless consumers take immediate steps to reduce their water usage, shortages could be felt in many parts of the island before power is fully restored.
What the Public Is Being Asked to Do
- Avoid unnecessary water usage such as washing vehicles or watering gardens
- Store water carefully in clean containers for essential needs
- Refrain from wasting tap water while supply remains available
- Prioritise water use for drinking, cooking, and sanitation
The National Water Supply and Drainage Board urges all consumers to use water sparingly until power supply is fully restored across the island.
Authorities have not yet confirmed a timeline for the full restoration of electricity, and the Board indicated it would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide further updates as conditions develop.
Sri Lankan households and businesses are advised to remain vigilant and cooperate with conservation efforts to help prevent a compounding crisis during the ongoing outage.
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ppl storing water in buckets now, whole country back to 1980s style
how to conserve if the taps are already dry at our end
no power means no pumping, so of course no water. basic logic no?
exactly, goverment only talks after the problem already hit us