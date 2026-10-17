Namal Rajapaksa and Janaki Siriwardena Remanded Until October 23 in Rs. 70 Million Bribery Case

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa and prominent businesswoman Janaki Siriwardena, former Executive Director of the Krrish Group, have been further remanded in custody until October 23 following a hearing at the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court.

The court's decision, delivered yesterday, keeps both individuals in remand as investigations continue into an alleged bribery case involving the Krrish Group, with the sum in question reported to be Rs. 70 million.

Background of the Case

The case centres on bribery allegations linked to the Krrish Group, a high-profile business conglomerate with significant interests in Sri Lanka. Siriwardena, who served as Executive Director of the group, and Rajapaksa, a well-known political figure and son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, are both implicated in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court has now set October 23 as the next date for the case to be taken up, during which further proceedings are expected to unfold.

The case continues to attract considerable public attention given the prominence of both individuals involved, and authorities are expected to present further details as the investigation progresses.

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