Mahela Jayawardena Parts Ways With Mumbai Indians

Sri Lankan cricket legend Mahela Jayawardena has ended his association with the Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians, the team has officially confirmed. The celebrated former Sri Lanka captain will step down from his role with the franchise, marking the conclusion of a significant chapter in his post-playing career.

End of an Era at Mumbai Indians

Jayawardena, widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen ever produced by Sri Lanka, had been a key figure within the Mumbai Indians setup, contributing his vast cricketing knowledge and experience to the franchise's coaching and mentoring structure. His departure brings to a close what has been a notable tenure with one of the IPL's most successful and high-profile teams.

Mumbai Indians issued a formal announcement confirming the parting of ways, signalling a mutual decision between the franchise and the Sri Lankan icon. No replacement has been publicly named at this stage.

A Decorated Career Beyond the Pitch

Jayawardena's move into franchise cricket management followed a distinguished playing career in which he captained Sri Lanka to numerous memorable victories on the international stage. His expertise and leadership qualities made him a sought-after figure in the world of coaching and cricket administration.

For Sri Lankan cricket fans, Jayawardena remains a beloved national hero, and his contributions to the global game — both as a player and as a mentor — continue to be widely respected across the cricketing world.

Further details regarding his future plans or next role in cricket are yet to be announced.