Houthi Missile Strike on Yemen's Presidential Palace Leaves Five Dead, Dozens Wounded

A Houthi missile attack targeting the presidential palace in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden has killed five people and left 16 others injured, officials have confirmed.

Strike Hits Seat of Recognised Government

The attack struck one of Yemen's most symbolically significant locations — the presidential palace in Aden, which serves as the base of the internationally recognised Yemeni government. The strike has drawn swift condemnation from officials and raised fresh concerns over the ongoing conflict in the war-torn nation.

Yemen's Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani confirmed the casualty figures, attributing the assault directly to the Houthi movement, which has continued to carry out military operations against government-held territories despite years of conflict and international pressure.

Aden Under Threat

Aden has long served as an alternative seat of power for Yemen's internationally recognised government after Houthi forces seized the capital Sanaa over a decade ago. Attacks on the city carry significant political weight, as they represent a direct challenge to the legitimacy and security of the recognised administration.

Five people confirmed killed in the missile strike

Sixteen others reported injured

The presidential palace in Aden was the primary target

Responsibility attributed to the Houthi movement

The latest attack underscores the fragile security situation across Yemen, where a prolonged civil war has created one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, affecting millions of civilians throughout the country.

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