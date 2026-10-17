Hambantota International Port Logs Over 167,000 Vehicle Deliveries Across Two Reporting Periods

Hambantota International Port (HIP) has recorded a significant milestone in its vehicle handling operations, delivering a combined total of 167,569 vehicles across two reporting periods spanning March to December 2025 and continuing through to September 2026.

Strong Performance Amid Growing Demand

The Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG), which oversees operations at the southern deep-water port, played a central role in supporting vehicle importers as they navigated rising demand and various logistical disruptions affecting the movement of automobiles through the facility.

The volume of vehicles processed underscores HIP's growing prominence as a key automotive hub in the region, with the port continuing to expand its role beyond bulk cargo and container handling into specialised vehicle logistics.

Strategic Importance for Sri Lanka's Automotive Sector

For Sri Lanka's automotive import industry, the port's capacity to absorb increased vehicle throughput represents a critical operational advantage. As vehicle imports gradually recovered following years of import restrictions tied to the country's foreign exchange crisis, having a reliable and high-capacity port facility has become increasingly important to dealers and distributors.

HIPG's intervention in managing supply chain pressures reflects its broader commitment to ensuring smooth cargo operations for its clients, particularly during periods of elevated market activity.

A Port on the Rise

Hambantota International Port, operated in partnership with China Merchants Port Holdings, has steadily built its reputation as a competitive alternative to Colombo Port for certain cargo categories. Its deep-water berths and dedicated vehicle processing yards have made it an attractive entry point for automotive shipments destined for the Sri Lankan market and beyond.

Industry observers note that consistent performance in vehicle delivery figures positions HIP well to attract further business from regional automotive manufacturers and shipping lines looking for reliable port partners in the Indian Ocean corridor.